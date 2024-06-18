Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
18th June 2024

Royal Bank of Scotland International has secured a court order against a former manager who defrauded the bank out of millions. The bank has sought disclosure of former RBSI bank manager Gillian Balban’s assets including personal and business accounts. After the bank fully understands the scope of her assets, it is understood RBSI intends to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt welcomes new GIB Chairman

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA needs focus on training, continuity and succession planning, says GSD’s Ladislaus

18th June 2024

Features
Local student Jacqima Rios to showcase art psychotherapy works in university exhibition

18th June 2024

Features
Savannah: ‘I found myself drawn into the world of music like a fish is to water’

18th June 2024

Local News
26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

18th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024