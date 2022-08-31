Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Re-enactment Association presents medallion

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2022

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, received a commemorative medallion from members of the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association in honour of their 20th Anniversary.

Founded in 2002, the Association celebrates and promotes Gibraltar’s military history.

The President of the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association, Joseph Rodriguez, accompanied by Secretary Mr M Infante, presented the medallion to Dr Cortes in recognition of the support of the Ministry of Culture for the Association throughout its history.

“I’m delighted to receive this commemorative medallion,” Dr Cortes said.

“The Gibraltar Re-enactment Association [does] excellent work in keeping our heritage alive and I am very pleased to congratulate on this milestone anniversary.”

