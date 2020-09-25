‘Red lines will not be crossed but safe deal still possible,’ CM tells Parliament
After a week of reports suggesting talks about the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union had stalled, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament he still believed a deal was possible, adding: “We’re still talking.” Mr Picardo was updating Parliament after returning from Madrid, where he and his team met Spanish and UK officials...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here