Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Reggae brings Eddy new challenges as a producer, songwriter and singer

By Alice Mascarenhas
25th March 2023

Songs were coming fast and furious. Throughout the decade of the 70s the output of songs â€“ the creativity â€“ from a young man who had left Gibraltar in 1963 with The Silhouettes seemed to find no limits. Eddy Adamberry returns this week to Aliceâ€™s Table as we continue to tell his story over six...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Former RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail arrested

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Features

Contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Local News

New lead in case of missing sailor Simon Parkes

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest six in La Linea over Eastern Beach smuggling incident

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spainâ€™s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail confident investigators will find he did nothing wrong, lawyer says

24th March 2023

UK/Spain News
Spanish police arrest seventh man in connection with Eastern Beach incident

24th March 2023

Features
Drama Festival judge eyes memorable scenes on stage

24th March 2023

Local News
Former RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail arrested

23rd March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023