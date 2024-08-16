Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

Local News

Regiment assists training Ukrainian soldiers in UK

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2024

Some 18 Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) soldiers recently helped train 116 Ukrainian soldiers in a Basic Infantry course in the UK. 

The five-week long course was designed to transform raw recruits into soldiers and the RG was invited by the Coldstream Guards. 

Collaborating with British Army Reservists and the Estonian Army, the RG taught Ukrainian soldiers techniques including weapon handling, field craft, medical training and counter explosive ordinance training.  

The recruits were also taught urban and rural fighting and trench warfare, before the course ended with a live fire phase.  

The training is part of a British-led multinational military operation to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). 

So far, the initiative has led to the training of over 30,000 Ukrainians in the UK.  

“This collective effort reflects the spirit of international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and professional development, to enhance the capabilities and readiness of the AFU,” a spokesperson for the RG said. 

“They were accompanied by the AFU command team who aided in administrating and disciplining the recruits, most of whom had combat experience.”  

“Many trainees were already proficient in using rifles, and some were skilled with machine guns, grenades, and shoulder-launched anti-tank capabilities. This expertise was valuable for training purposes.” 

“Additionally, some AFU members had received basic medical training in Ukraine and had even applied it during the war.”  

However, some trainees had no prior military experience prior to starting the course.  

“As the course progressed, it was incredibly satisfying to witness the transformation in these soldiers,” the spokesperson added. 

“Through rigorous training, discipline, and dedication, they evolved into competent and skilled individuals in just five weeks.” 

“The investment in their development had undoubtedly paid off, turning inexperienced recruits into capable soldiers ready to face the challenges ahead.” 

“This training provides the AFU with the skills and experience to improve their survivability and lethality on the frontline in Ukraine.”  

“This highlights one of numerous instances where The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has deployed its service personnel throughout the globe.” 

“This year alone the Regiment has had service personnel spread across three continents as well as completing their duties in Gibraltar.”

