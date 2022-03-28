Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Regiment engages with youngsters in bid to boost recruitment

INSIGHT INTO SOLDIER’S LIFE: Youngsters used night vision goggle during a four-hour event offering them a glimpse of life in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2022

Students from Westside School were invited to Devil’s Tower Camp on Monday to get an insight into life as a Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldier.

During the four-hour event, which was set up by the Youth Service Programme and Westside School, the teenagers met the Royal Gibraltar Recruitment Team who gave them an introduction and safety brief and then proceeded with command tasks such as climbing through obstacles and underneath a net, simulating a real-life obstacle course.

The 12 to 15-year olds then wore night vision goggles and were directed through an obstacle course by WO2 Kevin McGuigan.

Objects were placed strategically around the sports hall, and they were asked to identify them through the goggles.
“The aim of the afternoon is for the kids to experience The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and what it has to offer, in order to give them a solid foundation and hopefully they will join us in the future,” WO2 McGuigan said.

“What we are doing here today, is trying to help them see what life is like as a soldier with the aim that they would like to join the cadets.”

