Registration open for Pedal Ready Programme

The Pedal Ready Programme is open for registration as part of the GSLA’s summer programme with classes set to be held in August.

The initiative offers cycling proficiency courses based on the National Cycle Training Standards, in a bid to improve cycling skills in order to support safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar.

Last year, the programme relaunched with around 50 children taking part and aims to encourage sustainable travel.

“The programme of works, under the Active Travel Strategy, will further encourage the adoption of cycling through dedicated cycling infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the Ministry for Transport said.

“Used recreationally, or as a means of transport, cycling is also an excellent way to keep active, empowering individuals and paving the way for a greener and more child friendly city.”

“The course will offer Level 1, which focuses on making sure your bicycle is in tip-top condition, how to ride smoothly and calmly, how to better control your bike when setting off, braking and stopping, as well as teaching children to have a greater awareness of their surroundings when cycling.”

Level 1 is a one-day course and is primarily aimed at children in Year 6.

The initiative may also allow children from other age groups to participate.

The course will be run daily from August 7 to 11 from 9am to 12pm at the Bayside and Westside school forecourt

Children who wish to attend must know how to ride a bicycle and attend with a bicycle that is fit for purpose, including working brakes, fully inflated tyres, and a helmet.

Efforts will be made by organisers to provide a bicycle to those children who do not have one.

Waiver forms are also required to be signed by parents or guardians prior to the start date.

“After last year’s great success, Pedal Ready is back again teaching children the important skills necessary to be able to ride safely on our roads,” Minister for Transport, Paul Balban said.

“It is important that people sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.”

“Pedal Ready is a great way to allow children to gain bicycle-riding confidence providing the necessary skills essential to promote safe cycling.”

To register your child, contact the Ministry at MT@gibraltar.gov.gi