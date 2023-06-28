Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Registration open for Pedal Ready Programme

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2023

The Pedal Ready Programme is open for registration as part of the GSLA’s summer programme with classes set to be held in August.

 

The initiative offers cycling proficiency courses based on the National Cycle Training Standards, in a bid to improve cycling skills in order to support safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar.

 

Last year, the programme relaunched with around 50 children taking part and aims to encourage sustainable travel.

 

“The programme of works, under the Active Travel Strategy, will further encourage the adoption of cycling through dedicated cycling infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the Ministry for Transport said.

 

“Used recreationally, or as a means of transport, cycling is also an excellent way to keep active, empowering individuals and paving the way for a greener and more child friendly city.”

 

“The course will offer Level 1, which focuses on making sure your bicycle is in tip-top condition, how to ride smoothly and calmly, how to better control your bike when setting off, braking and stopping, as well as teaching children to have a greater awareness of their surroundings when cycling.”

 

Level 1 is a one-day course and is primarily aimed at children in Year 6.

 

The initiative may also allow children from other age groups to participate.

 

The course will be run daily from August 7 to 11 from 9am to 12pm at the Bayside and Westside school forecourt

 

Children who wish to attend must know how to ride a bicycle and attend with a bicycle that is fit for purpose, including working brakes, fully inflated tyres, and a helmet.

 

Efforts will be made by organisers to provide a bicycle to those children who do not have one.

 

Waiver forms are also required to be signed by parents or guardians prior to the start date.

 

“After last year’s great success, Pedal Ready is back again teaching children the important skills necessary to be able to ride safely on our roads,” Minister for Transport, Paul Balban said.

 

“It is important that people sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.”

 

“Pedal Ready is a great way to allow children to gain bicycle-riding confidence providing the necessary skills essential to promote safe cycling.”

 

To register your child, contact the Ministry at MT@gibraltar.gov.gi

Most Read

Brexit

UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

Tue 27th Jun, 2023

Local News

Governor asks Girlguiding UK to reconsider cutting ties with Gib

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

1970s UK assessment of Rock’s military role still rings true five decades on

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TG discusses need to support local entrepreneurs with GFSB

28th June 2023

Local News
Female firefighters give virtual presentation to Notre Dame School

28th June 2023

Local News
Bow section of OS 35 wreck lifted from seabed

28th June 2023

Local News
Maritime Week opens with an eye on sustainability

28th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023