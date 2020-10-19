Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Regulation, innovation and perseverance’ underpin change in Rock’s legal sector

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
19th October 2020

The public health crisis and the shift to home-working has accelerated a process of digital change in the legal sector, opening up opportunities and challenges for legal practitioners who play a vital role across all areas of Gibraltar’s economy. The popular idea of lawyers in Gibraltar is an image rooted in tradition and ceremony, encapsulated...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
In an educational initiative, the foundations of a digital workforce

19th October 2020

Features
Poetic social distancing as live entertainment slowly finds its way back

19th October 2020

Local News
Businesses could face ‘three more years’ of disruption

19th October 2020

Local News
History book charts 1969 border closure through eyes of the press

19th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020