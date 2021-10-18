Rehabilating raptors for a safe return to the wild
For the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS), looking after and caring for raptors is imperative in ensuring that they can survive in the wild. Vincent Robba, head of the Raptor Unit at GONHS told the Chronicle about how they take care of and deal with raptors and birds of prey on the Rock....
