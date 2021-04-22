Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Rehousing deserving cases a priority’, Govt says

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2021

The Gibraltar Government yesterday said rehousing deserving cases remains a “priority,” but said the GSD is “not helping this delicate process with their continuous destructive approach.”
It also said that a “record” of over 4,000 homes will be provided for 4,000 families who will directly benefit from this Government’s housing policy while in office.
In its latest retort in the housing row, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said that instead of “distracting” those who are working hard to rehouse individuals “with baseless criticism,” the Opposition “should hold back and allow them to get on with it.”
“It is quite incredible that the Opposition have still not learnt the basic lesson that at times it is better to maintain a prudent silence on a particular matter than risk that the issue backfire in their faces,” the Government spokesman said in a statement.
“This is exactly what has happened when they jumped on the bandwagon of the housing waiting lists.”
“In their overriding eagerness, falling over themselves, to be critical of the Government, the Opposition have been exposed on two fronts.”
“First on their own abysmal record in Government and second on the discrimination that they presided over on housing allocation with regard to Gibraltar residents of Moroccan origin.”
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, was accused of being “unfairly critical” of the current housing programme, while the Government said any delays to housing projects arose due to the Covid-19 global pandemic and lockdown.
It said: “The people of Gibraltar know full well that the Government will deliver on this housing commitment as we have done on so many already.”
“The fact is that the housing policy of the Government will lead to the construction of 2421 new residential units for purchase or rental by families or individuals in Gibraltar, of which over 1000 are already in place with residents enjoying their new homes.”
“A further 665 are under construction and 719 for purchase or rental are in the process of allocation.”
“This alone is a record to be proud of. However, importantly and in addition to those 2421 homes, the Government has also allocated over 1600 homes for rental since it came into office to people on the housing waiting list.”
“This will represent a record of over 4000 homes for 4000 families who have been the direct beneficiaries of the housing policy of the Government.”
The Government said it fully understands that there are deserving cases of individuals waiting to be housed, many of whom are in the private sector of accommodation with private landlords.
It said that dealing with these cases is a priority for staff at the Housing Department, and “assistance will always be provided where possible in a way which does not involve jumping the queue.”
“It is worth reminding Mr Azopardi that the only ones who dug themselves into a hole they could not get out of were the GSD,” the Government spokesman said, referring to the Theatre Royal project.
“Additionally the only Government in the history of Gibraltar not to have laid one brick of housing was the GSD Government which included Mr Azopardi between 1996 and 2003 - so it is a bit rich for him to try to now blame everyone else, from the AACR to the GSLP/Liberals for the failings of the government of which he was a member,” the Government spokesman added.
“Mr Azopardi needs to level with the people of Gibraltar and recognize that his failure to develop housing in government is matched only by his persistent failure to succeed in politics other than under the wing of Sir Peter Caruana who he later betrayed by the formation of the PDP.”
“That’s the reality.”

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Covid vaccine registry closes on Friday, Govt warns

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Scientists to detect new Covid variants locally

22nd April 2021

Local News
First recipients of new Governor’s Award for Merit

22nd April 2021

Local News
Opposition ‘should not play politics with vaccinations’, Govt says

22nd April 2021

Local News
Police talk on online safety

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021