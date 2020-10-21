Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Relax Gaming licensed as B2B supplier

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2020

Relax Gaming has been licensed in Gibraltar as a B2B supplier, the Gibraltar Government said.

The Minister for Financial Services, Albert Isola, met representatives from Relax Gaming last week to congratulate them on the granting of their new Gibraltar B2B licence.

During the meeting, the company also discussed its proposed expansion plans in Gibraltar. 

Relax have just announced a supply deal with Gamesys, a major B2C operator already licensed on the Rock. 

Relax Gaming CEO, Tommi Maijala, said: “Securing approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority is a key pillar in our growth strategy and we are delighted that all our products and services have been fully certified by the regulator, providing us with new avenues to extend our reach and add significant value to our third-party suppliers.”

“The licence will allow us to push ahead at full speed in our core focus markets and progress deals with the industry’s biggest names.”

“With the landmark partnerships that are already in the pipeline, this next growth phase promises to rapidly expand our market reach.” 
For his part, Mr Isola said: “I would like to welcome Relax to Gibraltar and I wish them every success.”

“B2B and B2C operators continue to express an interest in licensing in the jurisdiction and this new licence is evidence that Gibraltar is still seen as a key jurisdiction for those wishing to develop their gambling businesses.”

“We wish them every success here.”

