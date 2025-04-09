Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

Relay for Life Gibraltar 2025 calls on cancer survivors to take part

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2025

Cancer survivors are being invited to take part as guests of honour in Relay for Life Gibraltar 2025, taking place over the weekend of June 7-8 at the Lathbury Barracks Sports Centre.

Survivors will open the event at 11am on Saturday June 7 by walking the first lap of the athletics track, known as the Lap of Honour, a symbolic act of hope and resilience.

Relay for Life is a community led, non athletic event in which registered teams walk around the track for 24 hours in a show of solidarity and commitment to the fight against cancer.

The event organisers said survivors are at the heart of Relay for Life, as their presence highlights the progress made in cancer research through fundraising and awareness efforts.

Following the Lap of Honour, survivors will be invited to a reception to celebrate their achievement. Organisers have encouraged all survivors to take part, whether recently diagnosed, undergoing treatment or in long-term recovery.

Survivors may also invite a carer or key supporter to join them in the Lap of Honour.

Survivors wishing to participate can register via the Cancer Research UK website by searching for Gibraltar’s Relay for Life event, or by contacting the organising committee directly at relay4lifegib@gmail.com.

The general public is also invited to attend the event and support participants. A full programme of entertainment, including music and dance performances, will take place over the weekend.

A Candle of Hope ceremony will be held after sunset on Saturday June 7, where dedicated candles will be lit in an emotive tribute to those affected by cancer.

Further details about the event will be announced closer to the date.

