Relay for Life raises £45,000 for cancer research
Wearing purple and holding hands 75 cancer survivors took their lap of honour around Victoria Stadium which was lined with family, friends and supporters clapping them every meter of the way. This marked the commencement of Gibraltar’s 2019 24 hour Relay For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch. The emotional start surprised...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here