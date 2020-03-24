Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Relocation of elderly residents from St Bernard’s Hospital underway

Two ambulances ready for the move outside St Bernard's Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2020

Elderly residents from St Bernard’s hospital will be relocated to other Elderly Residential facilities within Bella Vista and Mount Alvernia within the coming weeks, in order to bolster their protection amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.   

These residential facilities have been specially adapted to cater for their needs and the relocation will reduce the potential exposure of these residents to Covid-19.

The move is already under way and comes on the advice of health care professionals, and in conjunction with the Director of Public Health.

Residents from the two Elderly Residential Services wards, John Cochrane and Calpe Wards will be temporarily relocated to Bella Vista and Mount Alvernia,

Residents will be relocated sensitively in two phases. 25 Residents will be relocated to Bella Vista and this will be followed shortly by a further 25 residents being relocated to Mount Alvernia over the coming days.

These temporary measures will also allow the conversion of John Cochrane and Calpe Wards for the provision of acute medical care within St Bernard’s Hospital.

“We have asked all residents and their families to support the Government and ERS in these difficult times and to understand that our priority is the safety of all our frail and elderly residents,” the Government said in a statement. 

The Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban, said: “We are acting upon the advice of our health care professionals working within Civil Contingencies and Public Health. These measures are in the best interests of elderly residents in order to safeguard them keeping the most vulnerable within our community safe.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Picardo announces 'total social lockdown' from Tuesday

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Community gets behind lockdown measures

24th March 2020

Local News
Suspension of Main Street and Irish Town cycle lane

24th March 2020

Local News
GHA now has 50 ventilators and is seeking more

23rd March 2020

Local News
RGP urges community to follow lockdown rules

23rd March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020