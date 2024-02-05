Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Renowned UK adjudicator Kelly Hopkins will judge 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2024

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2024

M.O. Productions announced that the international adjudicator for the 22nd edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival is Kelly Hopkins.

Ms Hopkins trained at The Royal Ballet School and Elmhurst Ballet School. She then went on to complete her professional training at Laine Theatre Arts.

Ms Hopkins is also an affiliate teacher at The Royal Ballet School.

After a period of professional stage work and freelance teaching.

Ms Hopkins became principle of North Hampshire Academy of Dance, which in the last 20 years has seen great success from its students, many of whom have gotten professional careers due to their training.

As well as running her own school, Ms Hopkins has also taught at several professional schools in particular where she thought an elite ballet program for five years, working with many who are working in professional theatre and television.

Ms Hopkins is an adjudicator for the British Federation of Festivals and All-England Dance.

The 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between Thursday March 7 and Saturday March 9 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

For further information contact e-mail: gidf02@gmail.com

