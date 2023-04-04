Rental properties only solution to ‘endemic’ housing problem, Action for Housing says

Action for Housing has again highlighted the need for new governmental rental housing, insisting not enough has been done to provide accommodation for the most needy and vulnerable in this community.

The campaign group made the point following news last week that the Gibraltar Government had awarded contracts for two affordable housing schemes.

“We are pleased to learn that at long last, and after years of delay, tenders have been awarded for the construction of flats at Chatham Views and at Sir Bob Peliza Mews,” Action for Housing said in a statement.

“These delays have been caused, and will continue to cause much hardship and frustration, to the affected parties.”

“Those who should have been enjoying the benefits of having their homes for a long time now.”

“It is of little consolation to them to be told that the delays have been due to Brexit and Covid.”

“The perennial government argument for not constructing housing for rental, other than for pensioners is because they say that a substantial number of those who have purchased under the, so called, low-cost housing scheme, will vacate their flats which government will then allocate to those on the waiting list, some of whom applied as long as 10, 11 or even 12 years ago.”

“Many of these applicants are now elderly with medical problems and because of the severe shortage of government housing there is very little chance of them being given allocations any time soon.”

“The government stands accused of not having done enough to address the housing needs of the most needy and vulnerable members of our society.”

“We once again insist that the only way to resolve this endemic housing problem is to construct housing for rental.”

“Unfortunately, if this does not happen, and the present government continues to refuse to provide additional housing for rental, many elderly and the young who cannot afford to purchase will suffer the consequences of a misguided housing policy.”