Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2020

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed that residents of Gibraltar are now able to cross the frontier into Spain.

The change follows direct contact between the Chief Minister and the Spanish Minister for the Interior, and comes in the wake of confusion over mixed messages earlier this week about a return to normal border flow.

Once in Spain, Gibraltar residents must comply with the ongoing requirements of Phase 3 of the Spanish de-escalation rules from the State of Alert.

Anyone wishing to cross will need a Gibraltar ID or residence card to show residence in Gibraltar.

“I am very grateful to Minister Fernando Grande- Marlaska for his support and intervention in respect of this matter,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I know many people will have been for many weeks now wanting to see loved ones and this decision now permits fluidity to be almost back to normal.”

“I urge people to familiarise themselves with the relevant rules under Spanish law for movement in Spain under Phase 3 of their de-escalation plans before going into Spain so they do not inadvertently breach the rules.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article, including the headline, has been updated to clarify that the measure applies to residents of Gibraltar, not just EU residents.

