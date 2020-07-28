Residents voice concern over conditions at Willis House

Willis House on Calpe Road was built in 1952 but for residents there, it seems little has been done since to keep the government-owned building in good repair.

Two nearby buildings, MacFarlane House and Anderson House, have benefited from refurbishment in recent years but Willis House, which is set back from the road and off the tourist trail, remains the same.

The upshot is that residents, some of whom have lived there for decades and whose rent has been hiked alongside that paid by residents in the nearby refurbished blocks, feel for-gotten.

One such couple is Lillian and Anthony Olivera, who invited the Chronicle into their home to see the damp and dangerous conditions they are living in.

The couple have lived there for four decades and raised their daughter, Gaynor, in that home.

They recalled how, over the years, many politicians canvassing at election time had visited the buildings and seen the conditions for themselves, as had officials from the Department of Housing.

According to Mr Olivera, the house has been photographed “more times than Hollywood.”

But despite this, nothing has changed.

Walking into the building, there is paint flaking off the walls and the stairwell is bare concrete.

However, appearances are not the main concern for residents, who are more worried about safety than anything else.

Mrs Olivera, for example, fell down a flight of stairs when the step broke underneath her, leaving her with a deep wound.

And in March last year, Mr Olivera was just about to step into the shower when his wife asked him a question from the kitchen.

As he stepped out into the hallway to answer her, the boiler located over the shower came away from the wall, bringing with it tiles and pipes. It was a narrow escape.

The couple had little option but to spend £3,000 of their own money to repair the bathroom in the government rental flat.

But the problems do not end there.

When it rains heavily, they said, water leaks into their bedroom and causes flooding.

During rainy weather, the couple have no option but to place towels in the bedroom door-way to avoid water seeping further into their home.

The wall around the window in their bedroom has damp problems too, to the point that parts of it are coming away. The window itself does not open properly and the sill has a large crack, making it precarious.

And over their heads is another crack that crosses nearly the full length of the wall.

All of these issues and others have been reported to the Department for Housing, the couple said, but to no avail.

Two years ago, scaffolding was erected outside the block, raising hopes for tenants that work was finally going to be carried out.

But just two weeks later, the scaffold was dismantled even though no repairs were made.

In September last year, Mr and Mrs Olivera and their neighbours received a letter from the Gibraltar Government which stated: “As you may be aware following the announcement by the Minister for Housing on the 12th of September Willis House will form part of the Government’s next phase of the major refurbishment programme in order to bring your block in line with the other refurbished estates.”

“The refurbishment forms part of an extensive capital works programme spanning the next five years.”

But that was in the run-up to a general election and before the upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, there is little movement at the block itself.