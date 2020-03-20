Rest area for cross border key personnel set up in Tercentenary Sports Hall

The Tercentenary Sports Hall has been prepared as a rest area for cross-border key personnel who may prefer to rest in Gibraltar between shifts rather than return home, a spokesman for the Gibraltar Government confirmed yesterday.

He was responding to questions after the photograph above was circulate widely on social media.

These are part of the logistical preparations that form part of the Covid-19 contingency plans. Separately, other sporting facilities in Europa Point are being prepared as a field hospital to ease pressure on beds in St Bernard’s Hospital should demand surge and the need arise.

At a press conference yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said the government had also made arrangements to ensure cross-border personnel in vital areas of healthcare including the intensive care and dialysis units were provided with accommodation in Gibraltar so that they could remain on the Rock during busy times in the weeks ahead.