Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd June 2020

Restaurants and bars welcomed back their much-missed customers yesterday as many catering establishments in Gibraltar opened their doors as phase three of Unlock the Rock commenced. Casemates was once again abuzz with diners as friends and family sat around a table and enjoyed the sunshine, food, drinks and laughter, catching up after weeks of lockdown....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Local News

Fatal collision occurred outside BGTW, CM tells Parliament, voicing 'grave concern' for officers involved

Mon 1st Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Lockdown and quarantine in Dubai- Gibraltarians abroad in lockdown

2nd June 2020

Local News
New traffic restrictions start on Line Wall

2nd June 2020

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

2nd June 2020

Local News
Gibraltar is stood down from Major Incident posture

2nd June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020