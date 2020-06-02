Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’
Restaurants and bars welcomed back their much-missed customers yesterday as many catering establishments in Gibraltar opened their doors as phase three of Unlock the Rock commenced. Casemates was once again abuzz with diners as friends and family sat around a table and enjoyed the sunshine, food, drinks and laughter, catching up after weeks of lockdown....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here