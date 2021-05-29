Restrictions eased for ERS and GHA visits

Restrictions on visits to Elderly Residential Services and Gibraltar Health Authority sites have been eased as it moves towards phase five of its Covid-19 de-escalation plan.

In a press statement the Gibraltar Government announced non-vaccinated people will be allowed to visit ERS sites and see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.

At ERS visits will be increased to two designated visitors per resident, per day and only one visitor will be allowed at any given time when the visit is conducted indoors.

More than two visitors will be allowed at the same time when the visit is conducted outdoors.

The statement added visits will be permitted as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites, PPE must continue to be worn indoors at all times, social distancing must be maintained at all times between different social bubbles and visitors will require a negative Antigen Lateral flow test on the respective ERS site prior to their visit.

Further requirements include visitors must contact their particular Residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times, all visitors must provide proof of receipt of one dose of a Covid -19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times and there must be a gap of no more than 14 days between the first dose of vaccine and visit.

“Alongside Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, ERS have been working with the GHA’s Consultant Microbiologist and the GHA COVID-19 Laboratory to create a safe de-escalation plan and visiting procedure for all ERS sites,” the Government said.

“In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive Covid-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.”

Visits to ERS sites will be permitted daily from 1pm to 6pm, and Bella Vista Day Centre and the Respite services will return to full capacity.

Further information can be obtained from ERS Nurse Management by calling 200 70473.

GHA

At the GHA visiting will remain limited to two named designated visitors per inpatient for the duration of their inpatient hospital stay, and only one of the designated visitors will be permitted during the allocated visiting hours per day.

“Designated visitors are strongly urged to have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 14 days previously,” the Government said.

“Visitors who are unable to receive the vaccine will now be permitted to visit wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the duration of their visit and following a negative lateral flow test before entering. PPE for visitors will be provided at the entrance of all wards and where they will have their test. Visitors must adhere to the guidance of the ward staff in the wearing of PPE and any other requirements of that individual ward, including remaining two metres apart from the patient they are visiting.”

“For visitors who have received their first vaccine dose, but wish to visit earlier than the 14 days’ gap required, they must also wear full PPE for the duration of their visit and test.”

“Visitors who have returned from international travel to countries with a quarantine period will not be allowed to visit until the isolation period has finished and the individual has had a negative swab test for Covid-19; Covid-19 and in particular the new variants of the virus, remain a significant threat to the community and while the GHA is actively moving to greater easing of restrictions, the priority will always be to protect patients, staff and other visitors with continued measures such as temperature checking and full PPE.”