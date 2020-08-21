Results success as top grades surge for GCSE students
Sat at home in front of their computers local students awaited their GCSE results to be electronically delivered, but despite results day stress students saw top grades increase seven to eight percent this year. The wait for results was prolonged yesterday morning due to a worldwide outage that affected the Google Gmail Education platforms. Despite...
