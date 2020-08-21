Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Results success as top grades surge for GCSE students

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
20th August 2020

Sat at home in front of their computers local students awaited their GCSE results to be electronically delivered, but despite results day stress students saw top grades increase seven to eight percent this year. The wait for results was prolonged yesterday morning due to a worldwide outage that affected the Google Gmail Education platforms. Despite...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt unveils plans to redesign streets for ‘people, not cars’

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Masks to be made compulsory in shops

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Prior Park students overjoyed as 71% awarded top grades

20th August 2020

Local News
Hundreds swabbed at Covid-19 mobile testing unit

20th August 2020

Local News
Youngsters enjoy summer reading sessions in John Mac Library

20th August 2020

Local News
Unite hits out at employers for Covid-19 redundancies

20th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020