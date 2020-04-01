Retired police officers offer support if needed

A group of some 15 retired police officers have offered their services to the Royal Gibraltar Police if they are needed “in times of desperation” during the current Covid-19 emergency.

Those who are able and well, and not over the age of 60, were asked if they could support the police force “in the event that the RGP suffers a major resilience impact” and they need to count on them to help out with administration work.

In an email sent earlier this month Assistant Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, told retired offices that at present the RGP is working at 90% capacity, but they are planning for the worst.

Describing the efforts of the RGP in this current lockdown state, Mr Ullger said: “These measures are unprecedented and we want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we possibly can to support the local plan, to help maintain a safe service for our staff and the public.”

Mr Ullger said he was keen to make the retired police officers a part of this process too and wrote to the Association of Retired Police Officers Gibraltar.

Chairman Jimmy Ignacio told the Chronicle some 15 police officers have volunteered to help the RGP if the need arises, but added that he would like to see more join in.

Mr Ignacio, who retired from the RGP in November 2009, explained that ARPO has a good working relationship with those still in the police force, and often hold monthly meetings with the Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail.

“Before we received the email I was going to speak to members and ask if we should offer our help to the community if the need arises,” Mr Ignacio said.

“We have in the past offered our support and we will be willing to help with whatever is needed.”

For his part, Mr McGrail said: “We are grateful for the support from the retired officers and they are still a part of the RGP family.”

“At the moment we are coping well and have not needed to use retired police officers, but we are grateful for their support if needed.”