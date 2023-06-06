Review: Gibraltarian film editor premieres her latest work in James Bond documentary
Lesley Posso, a Gibraltarian London-based editor and recipient of various nominations for her notable work in films and documentaries, who is also a recent cultural awardee, attended the premiere of the Bond ‘namesake’ feature length documentary ‘The Other Fellow’ at Leisure Cinemas last weekend. Matthew Bauer, the writer/producer and director of the film, was also...
