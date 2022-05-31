Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st May, 2022

Local News

RFA Lyme Bay stops off in Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th May 2022

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel RFA Lyme Bay arrived alongside the Naval Base on Monday for a scheduled logistics visit.

RFA Lyme Bay is a Bay-class landing ship dock of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary capable of delivering a significant fighting force anywhere in the world.

As a Bay-class landing ship, RFA Lyme Bay’s is to deliver troops, vehicles, stores and ammunition on fleet operations across the globe.

“This enormous ship helps the Royal Navy maintain the ongoing waves of an amphibious assault,” HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement announcing the visit.

“From combat operations and international exercises to humanitarian aid missions, RFA Lyme Bay and her crew help make sure the fleet is prepared for anything.”

