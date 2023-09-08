RG fires Royal Gun Salute to mark anniversary of King Charles III’s accession to throne

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, led by members of Thomson’s Battery, fired a 21-round Royal Gun Salute to mark the 1st anniversary of King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

The salute was fired from the Naval Base at midday, in tandem with Royal Gun Salutes that have been conducted across the UK.

The Inspecting Officers the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Chief Minister Fabian Picard and the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy.

The Gun Salute was also the final ceremonial duty that Major Lance Mauro will conduct ahead of his retirement in early 2024 from regular service.

Major Mauro took the opportunity to say that he was “proud of the hard work the Battery has put in to ensure it was a resounding success.”

“Thomson’s Battery eagerly anticipates its 50th Anniversary on the 15th of September, where they aim to commemorate and celebrate the occasion with both the serving and retired members of the Regiment as well as the people of Gibraltar,” HQ British Forces said in a statement.