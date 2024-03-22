Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

RG musicians participate in concert marking Royal Corps of Army Music’s 30th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2024

Two members of the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment travelled from Gibraltar to Edinburgh last week to take part in the first 30th Anniversary concert marking the formation of the Royal Corps of Army Music.

Following only two days of rehearsals, the band performed in St Giles Cathedral on Wednesday March 14, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to a sell-out crowd.

The band on stage was made up of musicians from The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army Band Colchester, The Highland Band, The Lowland Band and the two representatives from the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Class 2 Tom Rundle-Wood and Corporal (Cpl) Aysel Panter-Richardson.

The crowd were treated to a night of outstanding music, which included a collection of Regal Anthems, such as Crown Imperial, commemorative corps music and the complete Enigma Variations by Elgar.

Cpl Panter-Richardson, who plays the oboe, performed a beautiful solo, Elegy, from John Ireland’s Suite.

“It was no easy task, with an unfamiliar band in an unfamiliar setting to VIPs including The Governor of Edinburgh Castle and various Ministers and Military Dignitaries,” HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

Bandmaster WO2 Rundle-Wood added: "Congratulations to Cpl Panter-Richardson on her performance and being selected from across Army Music to represent the Regiment and Gibraltar."

