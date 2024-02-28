Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

RG prepares for Exercise Jebel Tarik in UK

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is gearing up for its annual training exercise, Jebel Tarik, which this year will be held on the ranges of Hythe and Lydd in Folkstone, in the UK.

This deployment marks a significant milestone for the Regiment’s soldiers as it supports their “mandated operational shoots” and enhances their “operational readiness”, HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

“Exercise Jebel Tarik provides a crucial platform for our troops to hone their skills and capabilities in a realistic and challenging environment,” said Major Dayan Pozo, the Training Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

“This annual camp is essential for maintaining our operational readiness and ensuring that our soldiers are prepared for any mission that may come their way.”

During the exercise, soldiers will undergo intensive training scenarios that simulate real-world operational challenges in both static and movement ranges.

The deployment to the UK will allow them to take advantage of diverse terrain and advanced facilities, enabling them to push their limits and further develop their operational effectiveness.

“The Royal Gibraltar Regiment remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence,” the statement said.

“Exercise Jebel Tarik signifies a key element in their ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the Regiment in fulfilling its duties both at home and abroad.”

