RG sergeant returns after UK Urban Operations Instructor training

Sgt Daniel Davies-Prevost, an Instructor in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), has returned to Gibraltar after a short-term posting to the UK on the Urban Operations Instructor Course (UOIC), run by the Lethality Wing at the Infantry Battle School.

In total, 70 students from across all Army Cap Badges and 10 international students took part in a four-week course, which aimed to qualify individuals to deliver Urban Training to the wider Army.

Sgt Davies-Prevost took a 10-person section and instructed them in Close Quarter Battle (CQB), Urban Offensive and Defensive considerations and finally completing the course with an Urban Combined Arms module.

“Being part of the Infantry Battle School as part of the Directing Staff so soon after doing my last infantry battle course was an honour,” Sgt Davies-Provost said.

“To be asked back to instruct at the heart of the infantry where commanders are made has been a privilege and highlight of my career so far.”

The final module saw students working with Armoured Vehicles, Combat Engineers, Military Working Dogs and Assault Pioneers to deliver a combined assault within the Urban Environment.

This serves as another fantastic opportunity available to soldiers in the RG to support and work with other units across Defence, a statement from British Forces Gibraltar said.