RG soldiers deployed to Estonia in NATO operation

A group of 13 Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers have recently been deployed on Operation Cabrit as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia.

“Integrating into the Battlegroup of over 1300 troops, this exciting deployment will teach the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) soldiers a host of new skills and competencies that they can bring back and further develop their peers within I Company,” a statement from British Forces Gibraltar said.

“The RG soldiers have taken on a plethora of different roles including Company Sergeant Major Headquarter Company (CSM HQ Coy) and Operations Warrant Officer (OPS WO).”

The Forward Land Force (Estonia) is a highly capable, multinational, combined arms Battlegroup that is prepared and ready for war.

The Battlegroup is held at high readiness as part of the 1st Estonian Brigade and integrated within the Estonian Defence Force National Military Defence Plan.

It is an armoured infantry Battlegroup comprising of armour, infantry, artillery, and engineers that combine direct and indirect fire with manoeuvre to achieve tactical advantage.

The past few weeks have been a busy time for the troops.

After conducting Reception, Staging and Onward Movement Integration (RSOI), their focus is set on getting familiarised with the use of armoured vehicles and other mission-critical equipment that they will operate whilst deployed.

“Switching from light role to armour is no easy transition,” the statement said.

“However, the troops have already had exposure to several different platforms that they will operate with over the tour including Warriors, Challenger 2 tanks, Bulldog and various others which they have done so effortlessly.”

Looking at the winter months ahead, RG soldiers will be taking part in many operational commitments, adventure training and expert winter driving serials along with CWOC (Cold Weather Operations Course).

They will also be deploying on Battlegroup level defensive and offensive Exercises that will undoubtedly test their mental and physical robustness in extreme weather conditions.