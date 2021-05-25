RGP advise schools on protecting vulnerable children

A team of police officers visited staff at St Paul’s School to raise awareness about how they can help protect vulnerable children.

The officers spoke to 25 teachers during a 30-minute presentation to give them an insight into how departments such as the Safeguarding Unit and Designated Risk Management Team help protect youngsters.

The event was organised by the Neighbourhood Policing Unit to help build a closer relationship between the RGP and teachers, and, to encourage staff to contact the police if they have concerns about a child’s welfare.

Neighbourhood Police Sergeant, Calum Bruce, said: “The unique position teachers hold in the community means that they are very often the first to notice problems that affect the youngest and most vulnerable in our community.”

“Their insight into behavioural changes in the youngsters could lead to early intervention and if necessary, actions at the right level and by the right professionals.”

“Teachers currently have an established reporting line for these concerns through their schools and the Department of Education.”

“But by making them aware of what to look out for and how and to whom that information could be significant, will give them assurances that their professional concerns will be handled in the right context.”

Mr Bruce said officers will be visiting more schools in the near future to give the same talk to more teachers.