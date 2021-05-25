Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP advise schools on protecting vulnerable children

By Chronicle Staff
25th May 2021

A team of police officers visited staff at St Paul’s School to raise awareness about how they can help protect vulnerable children.

The officers spoke to 25 teachers during a 30-minute presentation to give them an insight into how departments such as the Safeguarding Unit and Designated Risk Management Team help protect youngsters.

The event was organised by the Neighbourhood Policing Unit to help build a closer relationship between the RGP and teachers, and, to encourage staff to contact the police if they have concerns about a child’s welfare.

Neighbourhood Police Sergeant, Calum Bruce, said: “The unique position teachers hold in the community means that they are very often the first to notice problems that affect the youngest and most vulnerable in our community.”

“Their insight into behavioural changes in the youngsters could lead to early intervention and if necessary, actions at the right level and by the right professionals.”

“Teachers currently have an established reporting line for these concerns through their schools and the Department of Education.”

“But by making them aware of what to look out for and how and to whom that information could be significant, will give them assurances that their professional concerns will be handled in the right context.”

Mr Bruce said officers will be visiting more schools in the near future to give the same talk to more teachers.

Most Read

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms resident Covid case, first in weeks

Sat 22nd May, 2021

Local News

Parliament clears legislation for Main Street business revamp

Mon 24th May, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar's Freedom of Information Act comes into force next week

Tue 25th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After five decades of service, Adolfo Canepa receives Freedom of the City

25th May 2021

Local News
Ocean Village donates 200 boxes of hand sanitiser to Red Cross

25th May 2021

Local News
Local schools join Britannica Online Quiz

25th May 2021

Local News
First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

25th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021