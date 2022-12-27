RGP alerts of possible bank fraud targeting NatWest accounts in Gib

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued a bank fraud warning after seven NatWest customers in Gibraltar reported having money taken from their accounts.

In all seven cases, money appears to have been transferred from Gibraltar to accounts in Brazil in amounts ranging from a few hundred pounds to up to £6,000, an RGP spokesperson said.

The reports are being investigated by the bank and it was not immediately clear how the fraudsters had gained access to the Gibraltar accounts.

In the interim, the RGP issued an alert to other customers to check their transactions.

“Please be aware that we've received several reports of bank fraud from NatWest bank account holders, where money has been taken from their accounts,” the RGP said on its Twitter account.

“Customers are advised to check their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to NatWest.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with additional information about the amounts taken from the accounts.