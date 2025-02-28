Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP and HM Customs Officers enhance financial crime investigation skills with intensive training

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2025

RGP’s Economic Crime Unit and HM Customs Financial Investigations are enhancing their financial crime investigation skills through a two-week intensive training course in Gibraltar, focusing on money laundering, cryptocurrency investigations, and international financial crime, with funding from the Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund.

The “Investigating Economic Crime and Money Laundering” programme is being held at Bleak House from February 24 to March 7.

A total of 12 persons are on the course, which is delivered by leading financial crime specialists and is designed to enhance officers’ expertise in tackling money laundering, financial fraud and other economic crimes.

Participants will be provided with advanced investigative techniques, case study analysis and best practices aligned with international anti-money laundering standards.

In addition, officers will also receive additional training on cryptocurrency investigations and all aspects of domestic and international money laundering.

Detective Inspector Luis Miguel Garcia White, who heads the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit, said that the RGP is committed to ensuring that officers involved in financial investigations receive the necessary development to perform their roles to the best of their ability.

“Financial crime is an emerging global threat, and it is vital that we are equipped to detect, investigate and disrupt illicit financial activities,” he said.

“To achieve this, we focus on providing ongoing training and professional development, ensuring our officers are equipped with the skills, knowledge and tools needed to combat financial crime effectively.”

“This commitment ensures that we remain at the forefront of tackling financial crime, both locally and internationally.”

A spokesperson for HM Customs added that HM Customs has worked hard to develop its capabilities for investigating financial crime associated with customs related matters.

“This course equips more officers with the right tools to perform this task effectively and efficiently. The three newly trained customs investigators are key to providing the organisation with resilience in this area,” they said.

While the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said he was pleased to see continued commitment of Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies to their professional development.

“The collaboration between the RGP’s ECU and HM Customs Financial Investigations Team highlights the inter-agency approach in combatting financial crime,” he said.

“A key priority for my Ministry is fostering cross-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing.”

“Funding for this training comes from the Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund, a special fund established under the Public Finance Act.”

The course will be repeated in November to ensure that all team members receive the training.

Most Read

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP Special Branch cracks down on illegal entry attempts in Gibraltar

Thu 27th Feb, 2025

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish border chief suspended over disciplinary matters

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Two teenagers arrested after high-speed police chase

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Students hear key careers advice in ‘Future Pathways’ event

28th February 2025

Local News
Gibraltar represented at Overseas Territories Youth Summit

27th February 2025

Local News
Tristan Marshall announced as Adjudicator for 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

27th February 2025

Local News
eGov platform maintenance scheduled for Friday

27th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025