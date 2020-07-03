RGP anti-money laundering operation across the Rock

An ongoing cross-border anti-money laundering operation saw detectives execute search warrants at six residential properties in Gibraltar yesterday.

Twenty Royal Gibraltar Police officers carried out the searches across the Rock including dwellings in Mid-Harbours, Chilton Court and the Upper Town.

No arrests were made but officers seized a number of financial documents, electronic devices and luxury items.

In a statement the RGP explained that officers were acting on information received and the “extensive operation” was led by the Money Laundering Investigation Unit.

Earlier this week there was a crime clampdown in the Campo area carried out by the Guardia Civil against money laundering, with suspected local ties.

An RGP spokesman said: “The investigation continues and is part of ongoing cross-border law enforcement cooperation in the fight against organised crime and money laundering.”