Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP appeals for public's 'eyes and ears' in war on drug trafficking

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police is asking the public to become its “eyes and ears” in reporting any sightings of fuel containers in order to help in the battle against drug trafficking.
In a statement to the press, a police spokesman said there has recently been several reports of Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boats being refuelled by smaller vessels operating from Gibraltar’s beaches.
“These smaller vessels carry marine fuel, usually in 25 litre plastic containers, out to sea in order to allow the larger drug-carrying RHIBS to continue their criminal work without any delays,” the RGP spokesman continued.
“The RGP is asking the public to report any large quantities of plastic containers which they may see.”
“These containers could be stored in a garage, in a vehicle or elsewhere. It doesn’t matter if they are empty or if they contain fuel – the RGP would be interested in either case.”
In the appeal, the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service and the RGP also reminded the public that the storage of large quantities of fuel in garages, workshops, can be extremely dangerous and might pose a serious risk to innocent members of the public.
They said driving around Gibraltar’s roads in a vehicle filled with large quantities of fuel is an accident waiting to happen – and something that should be prevented before anyone gets hurt.
“We hope that the public will act as our eyes and ears,” an RGP spokesman said.
“Anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers is asked to contact the RGP on 20072500 or GFRS on 200 79507.”
“In an emergency, call 199. This information can be provided anonymously – there is no need to give your personal details."

Most Read

Local News

Local same-sex couple in race against time for parental rights

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Police and Customs seize cocaine worth £2m, no arrests

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Devil’s Tongue project raises questions at DPC, and is deferred

28th January 2021

Local News
Local same-sex couple in race against time for parental rights

28th January 2021

Local News
Police and Customs seize cocaine worth £2m, no arrests

28th January 2021

Local News
Police and Customs board cargo ship in bay

27th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021