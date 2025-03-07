Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Mar, 2025

RGP celebrate International Women’s Day

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police marked International Women’s Day with a number of female speakers at New Mole House on Friday.

The event saw dozens of officers and guests attend the talks, which were held in the Sir Robert Peel Room throughout the day.

Organised by the RGP’s Women in Policing Committee, the speakers spoke about a number of personal subjects including the challenges they have faced in their careers and how they got into their professions.

Among the speakers were Liz Coles (Assistant Chief Constable from Wiltshire Police), Monique Grambow (the founder of the charity Mind Body Soul) the RGP’s Women in Policing Committee (Inspector McLeod, Inspector Chappory and Sgt Gonzalez), Brenda Cuby (CEO of GibSams), Doctor Elaine Flores (the GHA’s Deputy Medical Director and the RGP’s Forensic Medical Examiner) and Police Constable Sharon Berini.

Inspector Tanya McLeod, the Chair of the RGP’s Women in Policing Committee, thanked all of the speakers for giving up their time.

“The event was arranged to give females an opportunity to come together, hear inspiring stories and engage with some inspirational women,” she said.

“The feedback we’ve received so far has been extremely positive. We are hoping this seminar is just the start and that it will grow each year.”

“We’d like to give a special thanks to the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and Superintendent Mark Wyan, who have been extremely supportive of our Women in Policing journey.”

