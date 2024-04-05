Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

RGP charity fun day back on for May 4

Archive image of a previous RGP fun day.

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2024

Officers from the RGP’s 2024 Recruit Class are aiming to raise several thousand pounds for charity during a Family Fun Day next month.

The fundraiser will take place in Casemates Square on Saturday May 4 and feature a raffle, food and activities for people of all ages.

As part of the fundraising effort, they will also pull a police van from Casemates to Cathedral Square and back during the event, whilst collecting funds in buckets.

The event was originally planned for March 9 but was called off due to bad weather.

All money raised will be donated to Possibilities and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “Our latest recruit class have organised an action packed day, which promises to be a lot of fun for people of all ages.”

“We hope to raise a lot of money for these two great charities. But it’s also a great opportunity for the community to come and meet our new police officers.”

During the event, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to throw wet sponges at police officers for a small donation to charity.

The recruits will also be rowing on a static rowing machine throughout the fun day, to cover a distance of 100km.

The RGP’s Roads Policing Unit and the Women in Policing team are attending, as are the St John Ambulance – to explain their roles to members of the public.

The spokesperson added: “It’s also a great opportunity to come and chat to officers about a career in the RGP and when our next training school starts.”

The event will run from 10am to 3pm with raffle tickets drawn towards the end of the fun day.

The RGP is currently recruiting. For more information on joining the force visit www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities

