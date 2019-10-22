Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

By Cristina Cavilla
22nd October 2019

A major anti-money laundering operation involving over 60 officers commenced this morning at various locations around Gibraltar.
A number of residential premises were searched and several local persons were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.
According to a Royal Gibraltar Police statement a significant number of assets, including top range high value vehicles, vessels and other realisable possessions were seized pursuant to a restraint order issued by the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.
The RGP was assisted in this operation by Gibraltar Defence Police search officers and HM Customs dog teams.
The operation, which is ongoing, follows a protracted joint investigation with the Guardia Civil as part of a major anti-money laundering and drugs trafficking case in the Campo area.

