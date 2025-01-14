Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP court officer retires

By Chronicle Staff
14th January 2025

Police Constable Vincent Cruz retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police today after 26 years of service.

He joined the RGP on April 6, 1999 and over the years worked as a Response Team Officer, Coxswain in the Marine Section, Driver to former RGP Commissioner Eddie Yome, in the Traffic/Neighbourhood Policing Team, in the File Preparation Unit, the Criminal Justice Unit and finally as the Magistrates’ Court Officer.

Prior to joining the police at the age of 29, Vincent spent 12 years in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

A number of officers gathered in the Commissioner’s Suite on Tuesday to say farewell.

“We wish Vinny all the best in his well-earned retirement. He will be thoroughly missed by his colleagues,” said a spokesman from the RGP.

