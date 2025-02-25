RGP cracks down on speeding and tunnel violations

RGP Traffic officers recently fined 15 motorists for speeding during rush hour enforcement and five motorcyclists for misusing the Kingsway Tunnel pedestrian walkway, with further investigations ongoing.

A team of RGP Traffic officers targeted rush hour traffic on Monday night and Tuesday morning and reported 15 motorists for speeding.

Officers stationed themselves at both ends of Kingsway Tunnel from 5pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

The motorists were all caught speeding between 70 and 85kph, where the speed limit is 50kph.

Each motorist was fined £300 and received three points on their licence.

This morning the officers also identified five motorcyclists who rode their vehicles through the pedestrian walkway of Kingsway Tunnel, in order to avoid the traffic caused by the fire at the old Coviran on Devil’s Tower Road on February 9.

Each motorcyclist was fined £300 and received two points on their licence for the offence of Contravention of Traffic Sign.

Officers still have seven more motorcyclists to locate for this offence.