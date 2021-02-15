RGP creates new diversity, equality and inclusion forums
Three new forums have been set up within the Royal Gibraltar Police aimed at creating diversity, equality and inclusion within the organisation. The LGBT+ forum, the RGP Muslim Officers forum and the Women in Policing forum form part of this new strategy. “Through the diversity of age, race, religion, partnership, sex or religion, a different...
