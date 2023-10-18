Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Detective Constable promoted to Sergeant

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2023

Royal Gibraltar Police officer Detective Constable Mohammed Ahammad was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt Ahammad, 33, will now become the Sergeant in Special Branch, having worked there for the past three years.

The dad of two was selected after recommendations were made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Sgt Ahammad joined the RGP in 2014 and worked as a uniformed Response Team officer until joining the Criminal Investigation Department in 2016.

He spent four years in CID, where he was awarded Constable of the Year in 2018.

He then joined Special Branch in 2020.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “I’d like to congratulate Mohammed in his promotion.”

“He is the first officer of Muslim faith to attain the rank of Sergeant in the RGP and he’s achieved this through hard work and dedication to the service.”

“I’d like to encourage all officers to continue to work hard towards developing themselves for future promotions.”

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM to assign ministerial portfolios in first Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM vows to ‘listen more’ as ministerial portfolios announced after Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

18th October 2023

Local News
RGP officer becomes Falkland Islands’ temporary Chief of Police

18th October 2023

Local News
GSLY encourages young people to join the GSLP youth section

18th October 2023

Local News
Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

18th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023