RGP Detective Constable promoted to Sergeant

Royal Gibraltar Police officer Detective Constable Mohammed Ahammad was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt Ahammad, 33, will now become the Sergeant in Special Branch, having worked there for the past three years.

The dad of two was selected after recommendations were made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Sgt Ahammad joined the RGP in 2014 and worked as a uniformed Response Team officer until joining the Criminal Investigation Department in 2016.

He spent four years in CID, where he was awarded Constable of the Year in 2018.

He then joined Special Branch in 2020.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “I’d like to congratulate Mohammed in his promotion.”

“He is the first officer of Muslim faith to attain the rank of Sergeant in the RGP and he’s achieved this through hard work and dedication to the service.”

“I’d like to encourage all officers to continue to work hard towards developing themselves for future promotions.”