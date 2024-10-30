RGP detective gains advanced CSI qualification

An RGP detective, Detective Constable Richard Cunningham, has completed a Crime Scene Investigation [CSI] Stage 2 qualification in the UK, enabling him to independently handle serious crime scenes in Gibraltar with enhanced forensic skills and expertise.

He passed a number of exams during the month-long specialist training in West Yorkshire to achieve his CSI Stage 2 qualification.

Mr Cunningham can now be deployed independently to more serious incidents in Gibraltar, such as sexual assaults, serious assaults, sudden deaths, firearms discharges, robberies and fire scenes.

The College of Policing approved course was run at a specialist training centre in Wetherby and was taught by former and experienced Crime Scene Managers, as well as external experts in subjects including biology, counter terrorism and digital forensics.

Mr Cunningham joined the RGP in 2018 and has worked in the Crime Scene Investigation Unit (CSIU) for around two years, and had already completed his Stage 1 course, which concentrated on road traffic collisions, burglaries and more minor assaults. It also covered basics in photography, fingerprints and DNA sampling.

“The Stage 2 course will allow me to attend more serious incidents as a CSI officer with my colleagues. I’m now qualified and trusted to make more decisions when attending crime scenes,” he said.

Members of the RGP’s CSIU are usually tasked with the documentation, development, collection and preservation of physical evidence at the scene of a crime. They have become experts in forensic disciplines such as DNA collection and the gathering of evidence from impressions left by footwear, tyres, tools or fingerprints.

“It was an exciting and intensive course. There was a lot of methodology and procedure to learn, about how CSI works,” he said.

“I look at CSI like a puzzle, you try to find out what has happened and piece things together by recovering evidence or finding something at the crime scene that doesn’t look right.”

“I now see things in a different light having completed the Stage 2 course.”

“We were also taught how to give other officers forensic advice on how not to contaminate crime scenes and how to present our evidence from major crime scenes to more senior investigating officers.”

“In CSI, we are on call a lot and you have to be prepared for every scenario.”

“Following this course, it’s given me the confidence and skills needed to tackle more serious crimes.”

Acting Superintendent Sean Perera said that the work performed by the RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit is another example of the unseen policing that goes on in Gibraltar.

“The truth is that the forensic evidence-gathering skills and dedication of this unit and officers like DC Cunningham are often the determining factors in proving the outcome of a case,” he said.

“I’d like to congratulate Richard for his hard work and dedication, which will no doubt help us to keep the Rock safe.”