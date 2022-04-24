RGP fined £10,000 over data protection breach
The Royal Gibraltar Police has been fined £10,000 by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority for a data protection breach involving the personal details of hundreds of serving and retired police officers. In imposing the fine, Information Commissioner John Paul Rodriguez said the importance of protecting personal data could not be underestimated. “Where personal data is processed...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here