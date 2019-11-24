Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP, GFRS and Gibsams sign agreement on suicide prevention

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2019

A memorandum of understanding on suicide prevention has been signed between the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services and the Gibsams charity.

The aim of this MoU is to establish a better collaborative working framework between the three organisations and to help reduce the number of suicides that take place in Gibraltar. 

Gibsams provides a confidential helpline to individuals experiencing distress or suicidal thoughts, and this multi-agency initiative seeks to cement that approach on a purely anonymous basis, streamlining lines of communication to become more effective in suicide prevention situations. 

The RGP explained that it will only be involved when there are objective reasons to believe that an individual is in immediate need of assistance and at risk of self-harm, and will assume responsibility for deploying safeguarding measures as necessary.

One of the main elements that the three organisation were keen to emphasize is the anonymity factor as personal details from individuals at risk will not be sought by emergency responders. 

The MoU was signed by RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail, Chief Fire Officer Tony Yusifredo and Founder of Gibsams Marielou Guerrero.    

The three signatories said that suicide prevention has sadly become an important issue in the community, and frontline police officers need to be able to respond to these complex situations in a sensitive, fast and effective manner. 

“We are all committed to tackling this worrying tendency that we have experienced in the past few years by providing a sympathetic hand to vulnerable people who need it in a moment of crisis. We are pooling our resources and knowledge with the aim of helping these individuals and saving lives,” they said. 

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Civil Service reform meetings begin

Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP, GFRS and Gibsams sign agreement on suicide prevention

24th November 2019

Local News
Court jails man with history of mental illness after ‘ferocious’ assault

24th November 2019

Local News
Sacramento attends CPA Australia and Pacific Regional Conference

22nd November 2019

Local News
Labour manifesto pledges to ensure ‘no change’ on Gib sovereignty

22nd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019