RGP holds first animal welfare meeting

Animal cruelty, renewing of licences, and dog fouling were some of the topics discussed at the first animal welfare meeting held at New Mole House yesterday.

The meeting was held between several government agencies to clarify the areas of responsibility regarding animal welfare.

It was organised by the RGP’s Neighbourhood Policing and Dog Section and was also attended by the Environment Agency, the Environmental Department and the Animal Welfare Officer.

Other issues that were also discussed were welfare issues, strays, vaccinations, microchipping, DNA and fines for various animal-related offences.

A spokesman for the RGP said that they hope to hold monthly meetings between the agencies to “help streamline and improve” animal welfare issues in Gibraltar.

“We organised the meeting so we could prepare a clear, black and white, stage by stage guide of each agency or individual’s role when dealing with incidents concerning animals and their on-going care,” the RGP spokesman said.

“It is important that no-one drops the ball when it comes to animal welfare in Gibraltar.”

“At the end of the day, we all have the animals’ best interests at heart, so we need to make sure that we are all using our powers under the Animal Act to look after them as best we can.”

“And in that respect, the meeting was very productive and we look forward to the next one.”