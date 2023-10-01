RGP investigating death at North Mole

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation after the body of a man was recovered from the waters in the area of the North Mole on Saturday night.

The RGP Control Room received a call at around 9.30pm in the evening, after a man was reported missing having fallen into the water.

“Following the report, a search was launched involving officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service,” the RGP said in a statement.

“At around 10.30pm [on Saturday evening], the body of a man was recovered from waters in the North Mole area.”

“RGP Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the area and the Coroner was informed.”

An investigation is ongoing, the RGP said.