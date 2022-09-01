Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Sep, 2022

Local News

RGP investigation in OS 35 collision leads to arrest

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed an individual has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the collision of cargo ship OS 35, which is beached by Catalan Bay.

“The RGP can confirm that at 1240hrs today, with regards to the ongoing critical incident in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, an individual was arrested and is now assisting detectives from the Crime and Protective Services Division, as they investigate the collision of beached cargo ship OS 35," an RGP spokesman said.

Cargo ship OS 35 was beached after a collision with liquefied natural gas carrier Adam LNG in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

OS 35, which is loaded with steel rebars, was grounded after it began taking on water, and on Thursday heavy fuel oil escaped from the cargo ship.

The spokesman declined to give further detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

