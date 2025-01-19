Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation after an unauthorised drone forced a commercial flight to divert to a Spanish airport, the second such incident in under 10 days.

The evening easyJet flight from Manchester was diverted to Seville and landed in Gibraltar just before midnight after the approach to the runway was declared safe.

Earlier this month, passengers on an easyJet flight to Bristol faced serious delays after their plane was held back when unauthorised drones were seen flying near the runway.

On both occasions, the presence of the drones prompted airfield operators to delay departure amid safety concerns.

“At around 2036 last night [Saturday], the RGP Control Room received a report from the GDP that there was drone activity in the area of the airfield, which was preventing a passenger jet from landing at Gibraltar International Airport,” a spokesperson for the RGP said.

“RGP were deployed to assist MOD in the area.”

“An RGP investigation is under way.”

It is an offence to fly a drone in Gibraltar without a permit from the Director of Civil Aviation and insurance.

The Ministry of Defence and the Gibraltar Government have been contacted for comment.

