RGP mentoring programme inspires female officers
The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, launched a programme on Thursday that will see female RGP officers mentored by senior female police officers in the Gloucestershire Constabulary. The voluntary scheme is called ‘Inspire’ and aims to provide the women of the RGP with the knowledge, skills, confidence and motivation to achieve their professional and personal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here